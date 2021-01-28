CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. The company traded as high as $216.80 and last traded at $212.49. Approximately 3,409,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,100,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.93.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 108.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,984,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

