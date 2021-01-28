Crown 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,438.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.98 million and $10,438.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,439,175 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

