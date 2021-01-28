Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 196,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

