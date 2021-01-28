Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $862,526.23 and approximately $932.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

