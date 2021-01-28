CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Cap Achieves $94,628.13

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $94,628.13 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.