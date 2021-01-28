CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $29,532.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00128711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00271163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00330872 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

