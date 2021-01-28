Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

