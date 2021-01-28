Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cube has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Cube Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

