CUDOS Trading 15% Higher This Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded up 15% against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00130688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037884 BTC.

CUDOS Profile