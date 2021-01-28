Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 19,336 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

