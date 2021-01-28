Cummins (CMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cummins stock opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

