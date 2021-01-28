Curecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $7,044.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00400618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 147.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,877,255 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

