CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 10.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.53. Approximately 2,998,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 574,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth $21,707,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $2,443,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.