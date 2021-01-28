Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CUBI traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $714.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

