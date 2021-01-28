Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 5.1%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.30. 256,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 170,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

