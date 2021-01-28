CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0331 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $16,404.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00170895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000263 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010348 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003098 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,460,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,460,200 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

