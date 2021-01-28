CVCoin Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $189,651.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00267566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00337254 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.