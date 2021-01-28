CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CVSGF stock remained flat at $$19.90 during trading on Thursday. CVS Group has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Get CVS Group alerts:

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.