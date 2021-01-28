CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Up to $1,528.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,528.00, but opened at $1,592.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,490.00, with a volume of 95,633 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,468.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,279.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.64.

About CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

