Cwm LLC Acquires 1,018,342 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 666.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned 0.49% of iShares MBS ETF worth $128,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,767. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

