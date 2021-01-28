Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.96% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $215,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. 11,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,962. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

