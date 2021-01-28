Cwm LLC Buys 113,260 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $159,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 6,395,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

