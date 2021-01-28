Cwm LLC Buys 120,074 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 660.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $360,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,035. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

