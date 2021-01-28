Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,094 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $190,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 12,444,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

