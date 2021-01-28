Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,808 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.27% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $39,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,466,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,592,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 132,618 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,554,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$50.58 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.