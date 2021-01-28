Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,175 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.42. 26,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,206. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

