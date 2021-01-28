Cwm LLC Has $134.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $134,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after buying an additional 284,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,722,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.12. 496,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.