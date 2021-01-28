Cwm LLC Has $176.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $176,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.56. 1,144,223 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

