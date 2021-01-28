Cwm LLC Has $24.79 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 18,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,966. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

