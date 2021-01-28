Cwm LLC Has $282.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $282,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,576 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80.

