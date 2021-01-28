Cwm LLC Has $29.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 422.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $29,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 179.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,629. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.