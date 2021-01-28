Cwm LLC Has $30.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,852 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,991. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

