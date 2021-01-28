Cwm LLC Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 186,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

