Cwm LLC Has $30.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $208.29. 65,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,762. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average is $212.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

