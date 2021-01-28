Cwm LLC Has $31.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Allstate worth $31,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,358. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.