Cwm LLC Has $35.38 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,049 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

