Cwm LLC Has $515.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cwm LLC owned about 3.97% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $515,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,305. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $89.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

