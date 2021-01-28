Cwm LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.56 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

