Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,223. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

