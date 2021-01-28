Cwm LLC Purchases 84,134 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,318,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,027,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 85,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

