Cwm LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 294,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

