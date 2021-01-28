Cwm LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

XEL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

