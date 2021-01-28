Cwm LLC Sells 415,582 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $27,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 235,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,113,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 26,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

