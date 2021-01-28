Cwm LLC Sells 948,801 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948,801 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $60,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.71. 117,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,404. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

