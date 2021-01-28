CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0019

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $15,163.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

