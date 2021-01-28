CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,318.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

