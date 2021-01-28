CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.27. CYREN shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,651,845 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776,477 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

