CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.06. 1,832,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,467,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,477 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

