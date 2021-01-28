DA Davidson Comments on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

