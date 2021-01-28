DA Davidson Weighs in on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.